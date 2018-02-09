Watch: Nicolas Cage Gets Quizzed on Nicolas Cage Movie Quotes and Aces It

0

A very cool thing is happening in the long and winding career of Nicolas Cage right now; people are remembering how great he is. The actor’s image has become so wrapped up in memes and a string of self-aware hyper-performances that people are quick to forget Cage is a serious, Oscar-winning performer who’s always taken his craft seriously. Fortunately, Cage is keeping busy these days doing press for his raucous horror comedy Mom and Dad and his blood-soaked Sundance breakout Mandy, and some of it’s downright delightful.

One such interview comes from Vulture, who sat down with Cage and his Mandy co-star Andrea Riseborough to chat about the new horror pic from Beyond the Black Rainbow director Panos Cosmatos. While there, they took the opportunity to quiz Cage on some of the most famous Nicolas Cage movie quotes from his iconic performances, and after all these years and all those performances, you might think the actor would have let the old dialogue slip from his mind. You would be wrong. Watch the quiz below and marvel at Cage’s near-perfect memory. Bonus points to Riseborough, who put her talents to use to quiz him as the Queen.

For more from Cage, be sure to check out our recent interview. Here’s the synopsis for Mandy: