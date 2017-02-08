Nicolas Winding Refn Sets Los Angeles-Based Crime Series at Amazon

0

Amazon is adding another auteur filmmaker to their growing stockpile. Drive and The Neon Demon director Nicholas Winding Refn is teaming with the streaming service for a new Los Angeles-based crime thriller, Too Old to Die Young. Refn will direct, produce, and co-write the series with acclaimed comic book writer Ed Brubaker. Brubaker will also produce as he recently did on HBO’s Westworld.

Per Variety, Too Old to Die Young digs into the criminal underbelly of LA and “explores various characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurai’s in the city of angels.” I’m definitely not at all sure what that means, but it sounds pretty great. The report also states that the series is a crime thriller in a similar vein to Refn’s Pusher trilogy; the gritty, stylized series of films that explored the Danish drug trade and launched the director’s career. Too Old to Die Young has been greenlit straight-to-series with a 10-episode order and is set to begin production this fall in Los Angeles.

Amazon is on a hell of a winning streak. The streaming network behind Transparent and The Man in the High Castle also recently threw down big bucks for a drama from David O. Russell, starring Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro, and Matthew Weiner‘s highly-anticipated return to TV after Mad Men, as well as teaming up with BBC for an adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s Good Omens.

Amazon previously released Refn’s grotesque, gorgeous horror film The Neon Demon. As for Refn. This is slated to be Refn’s first American TV series, though he previously wrote episodes of the Danish series The Chosen 7 and directed two episodes of Agatha Christie’s Marple. He is also developing the Paris-set crime thriller Les Italiens, based on best-selling books by Italian author Enrico Pandiani. Refn is also developing the film The Avenging Silence, a spy thriller set in Yakuza territory.