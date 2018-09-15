‘The Land of Steady Habits’ Director Nicole Holofcener Talks Making the Move to Netflix

0

Director Nicole Holofcener has been working steadily in the TV field for the last few years. She directed episodes of Orange Is the New Black, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more, but now, five years after the release of her last feature film Enough Said, she’s back with a new movie – The Land of Steady Habits on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of the Ted Thompson novel and stars Ben Mendelsohn as Anders Hill, a man experiencing a bit of a mid-life crisis. He opts to quit his job and his marriage, and do what exactly? He doesn’t really know.

The Land of Steady Habits just celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and while there for the event, Holofcener took the time to sit down and run through her experience making the film, working with Mendelsohn, the book adaptation process, choosing whether to do test screenings, and loads more. You can catch the full chat in podcast form using the audio embed below. The Land of Steady Habits is available to watch on Netflix right now.

Here’s the official synopsis of The Land of Steady Habits: