‘Night Comes On’ Star Dominique Fishback and Director Jordana Spiro on Their Powerful Drama

One of the many fantastic films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was the feature directorial debut of Jordana Spiro, Night Comes On. Starring Dominique Fishback – who you might recognize from HBOs The Deuce – the film is about a young woman just released from juvenile detention who takes a journey with her 10 year-old sister to try and avenge her mother’s death. Spiro co-wrote the film with Angelica Nwandu (Founder of The Shade Room) and it dives into the tough story with honestly and real emotions. For a debut feature Spiro shows she’s got what it takes behind the camera. Night Comes On also stars Tatum Hall, John Earl Jelks, Max Casella, and James McDaniel.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Dominique Fishback and Jordana Spiro for an exclusive interview at the Collider Studio. They talked about getting to premiere at Sundance, the challenges of getting financing and how they made it happen, memorable moments from filming, what Spiro learned from early screenings, deleted scenes, and a lot more. In addition, they both geeked out about getting to meet people they admired at Sundance, and also played “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee” which includes questions like the last great movie they saw, if they collect anything, what’s the last TV show they binged, can they quote a line from one of their favorite movies, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Dominique Fishback and Jordana Spiro: