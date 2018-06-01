‘Night School': Tiffany Haddish Beats Up Kevin Hart in New Trailer

0

Universal Pictures has released a new Night School trailer for the upcoming comedy from Girls Trip and The Best Man Holiday filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee. The film stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish and revolves around a man who has to go back to school to get his GED in order to become a financial analyst. Hard plays the student, while Haddish plays his teacher.

Hart actually has a screenplay credit on the film, alongside Matthew Kellard, Harry Ratchford, Nicholas Stoller, John Hamburg and Joey Wells, marking the comedian’s first screenplay credit outside of his standup specials. This film is really built around the comedic pairing of Hart and Haddish, and that is smartly the focus of this trailer while it also serves to build out the ensemble as Rob Riggle looks to be a standout. This should be a pretty solid hit for Universal in September.

Check out the new Night School trailer below. The film also stars Ben Schwartz, Rob Riggle, and Romany Malco and opens in theaters on September 28th.