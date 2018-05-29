Exclusive ‘Nightflyers’ Teasers Further Reveal the Terrifying New Syfy Series

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut three new teaser trailers for the upcoming Syfy series Nightflyers. Based on A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name, the series follows eight scientists and a telepath who embark on a mission to the edge of the solar system in the hope of making contact with alien life. Terrifying and violent events begin to take place, testing the loyalties and mental fortitude of those aboard the titular ship.

The series hails from Midnight Meat Train and Pet Sematary writer Jeff Buhler, who serves as showrunner, and looks to be a welcome addition to Syfy’s increasingly impressive slate of original shows. Anchored by the terrific The Magicians, the network has been branching out into genre territory to great success with series as varied as the Superman prequel Krypton and the horror anthology Channel Zero.

Nightflyers looks to fit squarely into the horror realm, albeit with some delicious sci-fi flair. The show has been described as Psycho in space, with a bit of a haunted house vibe, and it’s exciting to see Syfy leaning heavily into such a promising premise.

Check out the exclusive Nightflyers teasers below. The series stars Eoion Macken (The Night Shift), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Angus Sampson (Fargo), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby). Buhler, Brian Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, Mike Cahill, and George R.R. Martin serve as executive producers. Nightflyers debuts on Syfy this fall.