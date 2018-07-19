Full-Length ‘Nightflyers’ Trailer Teases Syfy’s George R.R. Martin Adaptation

0

Syfy has officially released the trailer for the network’s upcoming series Nightflyers. Based on A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name, the series follows eight scientists and a telepath who embark on a mission to the edge of the solar system in the hope of making contact with alien life. Terrifying and violent events begin to take place, testing the loyalties and mental fortitude of those aboard the titular ship.

The spooky trailer is reminiscent of films like Sunshine or even Event Horizon. It doesn’t give much away, except that the crew is going to go through some pretty gnarly experiences on their way to engage with these “nightflyers.” The premise feels great for a movie a little less certain for a TV series, and while we know Martin certainly knows how to spin a yarn (and stretch things out), the show is based on a novella and not a series of books. Still, it looks interesting (and creepy!) enough to want to check out.

Check out the Nightflyers trailer below. The series stars Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Angus Sampson (Fargo), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Fast & Furious 6), and Brían F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby). Buhler, Brian Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, Mike Cahill, and George R.R. Martin serve as executive producers. Nightflyers debuts on Syfy this fall.