Movie Talk: ‘Nightwing’ Director Teases a Crazy, Fun Ride

by      September 15, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday September 15th, 2017) Kristian Harloff, Mark Reilly, Dennis Tzeng, Clarke Wolfe, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Nightwing movie to be bad ass action movie, according to Director Chris McKay
  • First trailer released for Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Spacey
  • First trailer released for Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter
the-shape-of-water-guillermo-del-toro

Image via Fox Searchlight

