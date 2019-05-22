Exclusive ‘Domino’ Clip: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Discovers a Grisly Crime Scene in New De Palma Thriller

0

Brian De Palma is back behind the camera with the upcoming political crime thriller Domino, and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at a very on-brand clip. Lush visuals? Check. Split diopter? Check. Operatic Score? Check. Extreme violence? Check. Yep, it’s a De Palma moment.

Domino stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as a Copenhagen police officer on the hunt for justice after his partner is murdered by ISIS. Alongside a fellow cop, he finds himself caught in a deadly cat-and-mouse battle with a duplicitous CIA agent (Guy Pearce), his quest for revenge leads him to a race against the clock to save his own life.

This one’s a bit of a curiousity, Domino is De Palma’s first film since 2012’s Passion and the filmmaker had some harsh words about the making of the film, calling it a “horrible” movie set, and really just not mincing any words about the troubled production. The film was finished in 2017 but producers kept it on the shelf until now, and while De Palma might not consider Domino his favorite experience, it’s immediately clear that his stylistic fingerprints are all over it in this clip.

If you need one more point of curiosity to spark your interest in this one, Domino is also the first post-Game of Thrones project to team-up former GoT co-stars. Alongside Coster-Waldau, the film also stars the Red Priestess herself, Carice Van Houten. Domino drops in theaters and On Demand on May 31, check out our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis: