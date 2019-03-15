‘Run This Town’: Nina Dobrev & the Cast on Adding New Angles to the Rob Ford Scandal

0

Ricky Tollman opted to tackle quite the topic for his feature directorial debut. Run This Town does have some fictionalized elements but it’s still a film that chronicles the very public and tumultuous tale end of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford‘s time in office. Tollman covers the story from three angles. There’s Ben Platt‘s character, Bram, a recent college graduate determined to make a name for himself as a reporter. We’ve also got Mena Massoud as Kamal, a special assistant who’s essentially Ford’s right hand man. And then there’s Nina Dobrev‘s Ashley, a new hire at Ford’s office who soon realizes she’s stepped into an extremely toxic work environment.

With Run This Town making its big debut at SXSW 2019, Tollman, Platt, Dobrev, Massoud and Scott Speedman all swung by the Collider Studio to talk a little bit about making the film. We discussed Tollman’s choice to add characters to the true story inspired by people he knows, the cast shares some of their favorite qualities of their characters, and so much more! You can catch all of that and also watch the group play a round of “Random Questions” in the video interview at the top of this article.

Scott Speedman, Ben Platt, Nina Dobrev, Ricky Tollman & Mena Massoud: