‘LEGO: Ninjago’ Season 6 Review: Meet the Masters of Spinjitzu in This Action-Packed Series

Well before Warner Bros. brings The LEGO Ninjago Movie to theaters this fall, Cartoon Network’s LEGO: Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu series has been kicking plastic butt since 2011. The series follows the title characters, ninja who are training in the ancient battle art of spinjitzu that allows them to master the elements and out-fight any opponent. Over the years, Kai, Cole, Jay, and Zane have been joined by Lloyd and Nya as students of Sensei Wu who guides them on their journey. And that’s all been leading up to the events of the recent sixth season, dubbed “Skybound.”

This season finds the fighters dealing with overwhelming popularity in Ninjago after returning from their mission to destroy the Cursed Realm and save their home. Now, with their newfound fame, it’s all eyes on the ninjas when a villain from their past returns, but saving the world while avoiding the paparazzi and their adoring public proves harder than they expected. It’s a season that sees old villains returning, new allies stepping forward, and a powerful nemesis that poses a threat to the ninja and the land of Ninjago so great that heroic sacrifices must be made.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, don’t worry; you can actually dive right in to Season 6 and not feel like you can’t keep up. To be sure, there’s a lot of mythology over the last few seasons that saw the ninja team training and learning to trust each other. That trend continues here with the relatively recent addition of Nya and her complicated love triangle with Jay and Cole (which is complicated even more by Jay’s vision of the future and Cole’s current existence as a ghost … don’t ask). That romance is part organic and part of the “brown ninja” manager Dareth’s promotional scheme, but it plays a huge role throughout this season, all the way up until its final moments.

In the meantime, the ninja team has to deal with a returning villain who accidentally unleashes an ancient evil upon Ninjago, a powerful djinn whose wish-granting abilities, which come with a catch, tempt heroes and villains alike. His schemes also make things quite difficult for the ninja in their own hometown; our heroes soon find themselves the subject of a frame-up which turns their once fiercely loyal supporters against them. But fame is the least of their worries; more than one of the team members will have to make some difficult choices and impossible sacrifices if they are to emerge victorious once more.

LEGO: Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu Season 6 is a fun romp through the mythology in the modern era that emphasizes teamwork, cooperation, and loyalty throughout, all while providing a highly entertaining and action-packed series. (Oh, and did I mention pirates?!) There are no bonus features to speak of on the DVD, but if you were looking for trailers for The LEGO Batman Movie and Scooby Doo: Shaggy’s Showdown, you can find them right here! Otherwise, the barebones DVD simply features the 10 episodes from Season 6 of Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu for your viewing pleasure.

Rating: ★★★★ Very good

LEGO: Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu Season 6 is available now on DVD!