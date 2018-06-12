Nintendo’s ‘Poké Ball Plus’ Aims to Take ‘Pokémon GO!’ to the Next Level

0

Nintendo may have shown off a boatload of content for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate while at E3 today, but that doesn’t mean they’ve abandoned Pokémon; not by any means. In fact, the famously player-and-community-friendly company is stepping up its current mobile hit Pokémon GO! to tie in with its new titles: Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! To do so, Nintendo is bringing some famous and iconic game-world hardware into the real world for the first time thanks to the game-synced Poké Ball Plus.

Let’s face it, anyone who’s ever been a Pokémon fan over the decades has wanted to hold and throw a real working Poké Ball, and now you can! Or at least you can pre-order it for its November 16th arrival; hopefully supplies will be in better shape than the original Nintendo Switch was upon launch. Just how will the whole thing work? We’ll break it down thanks to Nintendo’s E3 presentation.

Check out the trailer below:

Return to the Kanto region and experience a classic Pokémon journey in a whole new way with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on Nintendo Switch! Coming November 16, 2018: http://bit.ly/2ISUMVX

According to Nintendo’s site:

The Poké Ball Plus is a Poké Ball-shaped device that can be used to play Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! in place of your Joy-Con. You’ll be able to throw Poké Balls in-game with a flick of your wrist! In addition to motion controls, the device lights up with a variety of colors, vibrates, and plays sounds. With the Poké Ball Plus, you can also take one of your favorite Pokémon from these games for a stroll as you go about your daily life in the real world. The Poké Ball Plus even works as a Pokémon GO Plus when playing Pokémon GO.

Step-by-step instructions follow here. We’re sure a few of these are going to get accidentally launched into park forests, lakes, and ravines, and probably a few TV screens, but it’s an awesome tie-in to the game franchise. As a bonus (as if we needed more incentive to pre-order these things), each Poké Ball Plus comes with a pre-stocked pocket monster!

The Poké Ball Plus is not just a great way to control and interact with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!—it also contains a very special bonus. Tucked away inside the Poké Ball Plus is the Mythical Pokémon Mew, and you’ll be able to bring it from there into your version of the new Nintendo Switch game where it can become a member of your team! Mew cannot be obtained by any other means in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, making it a extraordinary treat for owners of the Poké Ball Plus.

Did you already pre-order your Poké Ball Plus? Let us know in the comments!