Nintendo Switch Price, Release Date, Titles, and More Details Revealed

One of the most highly anticipated events from the world of video games played out last night (here in the States, anyway) as Nintendo brass unveiled an extensive look at their brand-new gaming system, the Nintendo Switch. For a little over an hour, the occasionally awkward presentation gave gaming fans a taste of what the new hardware has to offer and revealed some hard facts bout the Switch’s price, release date, and titles. There was also a spotlight shone on the system’s unique variety of play styles that prioritizes mobile gaming, social gaming, and sharing.

But to be honest, the presentation was a little underwhelming. Hardcore Nintendo fans will undoubtedly be pre-ordering this system ASAP (Nintendo is taking those orders now), but outside of the company’s Zelda and Mario franchises, there wasn’t a lot to be excited about. However, those two names alone–each of which is getting a new title on this system–will be enough to justify the cost for many. While Super Mario Odyssey, featuring the title hero and his newly animated hat romping through an urban landscape, isn’t due out until this holiday season, the thing that really saved the March 3rd launch of Nintendo Switch is this: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be the system’s launch title.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Nintendo Switch will retail for $299.99 U.S.

It will include “the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, and left and right Joy-Con controllers in a contrasting gray. It also includes all the extras you need to get started”, like an AC adapter. How kind!

There’s a color variant of the same system for the same price, just with a red and a blue Joy-Con controller in place of the gray ones.

Nintendo Switch will launch on March 3rd, along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild .

. There are plenty of other accessories available for purchase, like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, extra Joy-Con controllers, and the Joy-Con Wheel for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe .

. Nintendo will be launching an online gaming service this March. There will be a free trial through Fall 2017, but subscribers will have access to more features.

The Nintendo Switch will be on display for hands-on testing at a number of live events starting this weekend.

Software will not be region locked. There are 80 titles in active development, according to Nintendo.

Here’s a selection of some of the highlights of the presentation, followed by all of the game trailers and a video playback of the full presentation itself:

