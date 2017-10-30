‘No Activity’ NSFW Trailer Reveals Will Ferrell & Adam McKay’s CBS All Access Comedy

0

CBS has unveiled the first red-band trailer for the upcoming CBS All Access comedy series No Activity. The show hails from executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Funny or Die and revolves around the mundanity that occurs during high stakes sting operations. Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows star as two low-level cops, and the show chronicles the various odd encounters that occur during their sting operations.

The premise inherently offers plenty of opportunity for guest stars, and it very much looks like Ferrell and McKay are pulling out all the stops. Ferrell himself appears onscreen alongside various other guest stars like Jason Mantzoukas, Bridget Everett, Jesse Plemons, Amy Sedaris, and J.K. Simmons. Brammall and Trent O’Donnell co-developed and executive produce the series, with O’Donnell directing all episodes.

This is a very significant change of pace for CBS All Access, CBS’s new subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. All Access was supposed to launch with Star Trek: Discovery but that show’s delay meant that the Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight was the first series to premiere on CBS All Access. The service now counts Discovery among its currently airing series, and No Activity will add a NSFW comedy to the mix when it premieres on Sunday, November 12th, in conjunction with the chapter one conclusion of Star Trek: Discovery.

Check out the red-band No Activity trailer below. The series also features guest stars Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Adrian Martinez, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins, and Daniel Zolghadri.