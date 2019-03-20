Noah Centineo Tapped to Play He-Man In Sony’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie

0

First off, I’d just like to say more like the power of Bae-Skull, am I right? Let’s just get that out of the way. Okay, now that we’re all on the same page: The Wrap reports that Noah Centineo is in talks to star as He-Man in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films’ Masters of the Universe movie, based on the toy line and animated series from the 1980s.

Centineo is coming off a 2018 that saw him blasted into the stratosphere courtesy of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, director Susan Johnson‘s Netflix high-school rom-com. The actor followed that up with another romantic comedy for the streaming service, Sierra Burgess Must Die co-starring former Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser.

Masters of the Universe is a bit of a departure from Centineo’s usual kindhearted charmer wheelhouse. The original animated series—which ran between 1983 and 1985, then got a reboot in 2002—took place on the mystical, magic-filled planet of Eternia. The show followed Prince Adam, an heir to the planet’s throne who possessed the Power Sword, a weapon with the power to transform him into the most powerful person in the universe, He-Man. It’s a whole thing, man. There’s a Battle Cat. For 130 episodes (and a 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren), He-Man and his allies did battle with the villainous Skeletor, a character who 100% should be played by Bill Hader in this new film.

The latest big-screen take on the characters has been in script form for a while now. David S. Goyer (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice) wrote an early draft, with Iron Man writing duo Matt Holloway and Art Marcum now attached as co-writers. Aaron and Adam Nee (The Last Romantic) will direct as well as share a writing credit.