Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Noah Centineo Tapped to Play He-Man In Sony’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie

by      March 20, 2019

0

to-all-the-boys-i-loved-before-noah-centineoFirst off, I’d just like to say more like the power of Bae-Skull, am I right? Let’s just get that out of the way. Okay, now that we’re all on the same page: The Wrap reports that Noah Centineo is in talks to star as He-Man in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films’ Masters of the Universe movie, based on the toy line and animated series from the 1980s.

Centineo is coming off a 2018 that saw him blasted into the stratosphere courtesy of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, director Susan Johnson‘s Netflix high-school rom-com. The actor followed that up with another romantic comedy for the streaming service, Sierra Burgess Must Die co-starring former Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser.

he-man-battlecat

Image via Mattel

Masters of the Universe is a bit of a departure from Centineo’s usual kindhearted charmer wheelhouse. The original animated series—which ran between 1983 and 1985, then got a reboot in 2002—took place on the mystical, magic-filled planet of Eternia. The show followed Prince Adam, an heir to the planet’s throne who possessed the Power Sword, a weapon with the power to transform him into the most powerful person in the universe, He-Man. It’s a whole thing, man. There’s a Battle Cat. For 130 episodes (and a 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren), He-Man and his allies did battle with the villainous Skeletor, a character who 100% should be played by Bill Hader in this new film.

The latest big-screen take on the characters has been in script form for a while now. David S. Goyer (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice) wrote an early draft, with Iron Man writing duo Matt Holloway and Art Marcum now attached as co-writers. Aaron and Adam Nee (The Last Romantic) will direct as well as share a writing credit.

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best Movies on HBO Right Now
Next Article
Kestrin Pantera on 'Mother's Little Helpers' and Giving the Cast Writing Credits
Tags

Latest News

Close