Noah Hawley Will Direct ‘To Be Read Backwards’ Based on Mind-Bending Short Story

Noah Hawley, a filmmaker who would quite literally drop dead if he was forced to tell a story in a linear fashion, has found the most on-brand sounding project imaginable. The Legion showrunner is set to direct an adaptation of Matthew Baker‘s short story To Be Read Backwards for Fox, where Hawley’s 26 Keys Production has an overall deal. Here’s the synopsis via Deadline, who first reported the news:

To Be read Backwards is a mind-bending take on man who begins his life at his death and learns about himself as he, and the world, unravel in reverse, ultimately revealing humanity and mystery.

Sounds about right.

This has been a huge year for Baker, though, who has now sold the rights to four of his short stories to four different production companies. Netflix won a bidding war for Life Sentence with War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves as producer, Amazon nabbed Transition, and The Appearance landed at Makeready, the indie backed by Universal Pictures.

As for Hawley, his feature-directing debut Pale Blue Dot—starring Natalie Portman as a NASA astronaut newly-returned from space—is set to debut in 2019. The filmmaker, in addition to writing the third season of Legion, is also reportedly still hard at work trying to get his Doctor Doom movie into good enough shape to begin production. When we spoke to Hawley in January, he noted that the upcoming Fox/Disney merger hasn’t stalled the plans for a possible Victor Von Doom flick:

“I haven’t had a single conversation yet about Doom in the context of the merger. On some level, we’re still looking at a period of time – probably a year, at the least – for this whole thing to go through. Who knows, corporately, what conversations will be had, but certainly, until it goes through, it’s not a legal thing. I don’t know. I’ve been waiting for the phone to ring to see if anyone is gonna have an opinion. Otherwise, it’s just business as usual for me.”

Hawley has previously said his Doctor Doom would be a “political thriller.”