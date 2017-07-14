Noah Hawley, Robert Kirkman, & the Russo Brothers Team Up for FX Crime Series

0

It’s as if FX has been challenging itself to come up with ways to produce the most prestigious “prestige TV” possible — and they may have done it. The network, which has produced some of the best television available (in the last few years in particular) has gathered a powerhouse creative lineup for a new crime series, The Mastermind, putting together Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) and Robert Kirkman‘s (The Walking Dead) production companies. It’s particularly interesting since Kirkman has been working almost exclusively with AMC, and it’s worth noting that FX was one of the networks who originally passed on The Walking Dead.

Those two will join Joe and Anthony Russo (Captain America: Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Infinity War), who are reportedly producing and directing the series. It must be said … this is a bizarre mix of styles being brought together here.

The Mastermind, currently in development, is based off of the Atavist Magazine investigative series of the same name, written by Evan Ratliff. It follows the story of Paul Le Roux, a former criminal cartel boss who becomes an informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration. As Deadline points out, there are already comparisons being made to Netflix’s Making a Murderer, and other true crime series which unfold slowly and methodically.

Little else is known about the potential series at this point, but you can check out Ratliff’s sprawling work in written form here. The story is, helpfully, already split up into episodes, and looks like an engrossing tale.

We’ll bring you more info as we know it, but in the meantime, let us know if you’ve read The Mastermind and what you think about the project, as well as the potential of putting these mega producers together.