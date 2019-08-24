First Trailer for Disney+’s ‘Noelle’ Brings Kendrick and Hader Home for the Holidays

0

The first trailer for the Disney+ holiday comedy Noelle has arrived, courtesy of D23. We’ll have our thoughts up shortly but wanted to bring it to your attention as quickly as possible.

Originally filmed for a theatrical release way back when the two-hander starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader was coming together, Disney slated the Christmasy comedy for a November 2019 release. But that was around the same time that early plans for their high-profile streaming service Disney+ were coming together, so they opted to launch the film on that platform instead. Don’t expect to see this one in theaters, especially since Disney already has Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming out in the holiday frame.

As for the flick itself, which will find a home on the streaming service where you can watch it again and again for your monthly subscription, Kendrick stars as Santa Claus’ daughter. She has to take over the family business when her brother (Hader) shows a reluctance to do so after their father retires. Marc Lawrence (Two Weeks Notice) wrote and directed the film, which also stars Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine and arrives on Disney+ November 12th.

Check out the first trailer below:

It isn’t Christmas without Santa’s sister. Watch the new trailer for Noelle, streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Wd88XWq7MD — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

