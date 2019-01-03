First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Close’ Sees Noomi Rapace Doing Work as a Bodyguard

It’s a rare thing to watch a trailer for an action-thriller with a female lead, though luckily these days it’s becoming more and more common. Films like Lucy, Widows, and Atomic Blonde have picked up where contemporary classics like Aliens and Terminator 2 left off. Now, continuing that trend on the worldwide phenom that is Netflix, is Close, an action-thriller that stars Noomi Rapace in a role that could as easily have been written for Liam Neeson or [insert male action-thriller lead here.]
And yet, the first trailer for Close shows off just what sort of tone (physically and mood-wise) Rapace brings to the role. Writer-director Vicky Jewson (Born of War) shepherds this female-driven flick that centers on Rapace’s hardened and highly competent security expert who is tasked with protecting a young, rich heiress (Sophie Nelisse). When the plan goes awry, as they often tend to do in these movies, they’ll have to unravel a mysterious conspiracy if they hope to survive. The plot may sound familiar, but Close, available to stream on Netflix starting January 18th, promises to be worth a watch for Rapace’s performance and to see what women both in front of and behind the camera can bring to the genre. Add it to your watch-list today!
Check out the intense first trailer for Close:
To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert (Noomi Rapace) must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive in this thrilling, female-driven action drama written & directed by Vicky Jewson.
Trained to protect. Born to Survive.
Here’s the official synopsis, followed by the Netflix film’s poster:
Close, an adrenaline-pumping action thriller written and directed by Vicky Jewson (Born of War), is inspired by the life of the world’s leading female bodyguard, Jacquie Davis. The film stars Noomi Rapace as Sam, a counter-terrorist expert used to war zones, who takes on the job of protecting Zoe (Sophie Nélisse), a young and rich heiress — a babysitting job for her. But a violent attempted kidnapping forces the two to go on the run. Now they’ve got to take some lives — or lose theirs.