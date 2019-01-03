First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Close’ Sees Noomi Rapace Doing Work as a Bodyguard

0

It’s a rare thing to watch a trailer for an action-thriller with a female lead, though luckily these days it’s becoming more and more common. Films like Lucy, Widows, and Atomic Blonde have picked up where contemporary classics like Aliens and Terminator 2 left off. Now, continuing that trend on the worldwide phenom that is Netflix, is Close, an action-thriller that stars Noomi Rapace in a role that could as easily have been written for Liam Neeson or [insert male action-thriller lead here.]

And yet, the first trailer for Close shows off just what sort of tone (physically and mood-wise) Rapace brings to the role. Writer-director Vicky Jewson (Born of War) shepherds this female-driven flick that centers on Rapace’s hardened and highly competent security expert who is tasked with protecting a young, rich heiress (Sophie Nelisse). When the plan goes awry, as they often tend to do in these movies, they’ll have to unravel a mysterious conspiracy if they hope to survive. The plot may sound familiar, but Close, available to stream on Netflix starting January 18th, promises to be worth a watch for Rapace’s performance and to see what women both in front of and behind the camera can bring to the genre. Add it to your watch-list today!

Check out the intense first trailer for Close:

To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert (Noomi Rapace) must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive in this thrilling, female-driven action drama written & directed by Vicky Jewson. Trained to protect. Born to Survive. Watch #Close on #Netflix – January 18th, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis, followed by the Netflix film’s poster: