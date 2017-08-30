Noomi Rapace on Beating People Up in ‘Unlocked’, Discovering Shaw’s Fate in ‘Alien: Covenant’

0

-

You don’t mess with Noomi Rapace. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star has become a bonafide action star, beating up drug dealers, corporate goons, Cockney thugs and aliens indiscriminately. In her latest feature, Unlocked, Rapace stars as a CIA interrogator framed for a pending biological attack in London. A quick word of advice for future film terrorists and CIA turncoats: if you’re going to frame someone for a terrorist attack, perhaps you don’t pick Noomi Rapace. I mean – anybody else would probably be better, that is if you want to survive the duration of a ninety-something minute film. Otherwise – you’re either going to be shot in the face, kicked off a tall building, choked, stabbed, punched, impaled or shot (have I mentioned shot yet? It bears repeating). See Unlocked for filmic proof.

In the following interview with Noomi Rapace, the actress discusses the stunt-work involved in beating bad guys senseless, why CIA interrogators and actors are basically the same, and her reaction to learning Shaw’s fate in Alien: Covenant. For the full interview, watch above.

Noomi Rapace: