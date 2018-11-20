North Bend Film Festival Returning to ‘Twin Peaks’ Town in 2019

0

North Bend Film Festival is returning or its second annual celebration of genre film and immersive experiences in 2019! The four-day fest made its inaugural debut in North Bend, Washington this year and it’s by far one of the coolest cinephile experiences you can find in the festival circuit right now. In case you missed it, you can read all the details in my full festival recap here.

Next year, North Bend Fest will move up a week for its returning year, taking place August 15 through August 18, 2019 to “showcase exciting new work in cinema, experimental VR, and interactive performances highlighting the diverse world of genre storytelling.” Four days of screenings and events will take place in and around the gorgeous town of North Bend, famed for being the original shooting location for David Lynch‘s Twin Peaks.

Badges for the 2019 festival will go on sale starting This Friday, November 23rd. Next year, the festival’s home base will once again be the North Bend Theatre with screenings taking place at the town’s beautiful art-deco cinema built in 1941 and additional events spread out to historic locations and the gorgeous natural outdoor spaces available in the area.

North Bend Film Festival’s inaugural run in 2018 saw film fans, press, and industry alike descend upon the charming mountain town of North Bend, Washington for four days of special screenings, VR experiences, interactive events, filmmaker mixers, and festival parties. The lineup included a diverse range of experimental and genre from around the globe including titles like the jury prize winners My Name Is Myeisha and Time Share, Nicolas Pesce‘s horror romance Piercing, the ScreenLife terrorism thriller Profile, and Netflix’s crowd-pleasing doc Shirkers.

The special early bird holiday sale for all North Bend Film Festival 2019 badges will run from November 23 through November 30. Badges on sale include Vista, Industry, and Day passes and will be available here.

Submissions for North Bend Film Festival, including feature, short and 360º immersive films, are now open via FilmFreeway and Withoutabox. For more information, visit the official website.