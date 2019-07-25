‘NOS4A2’ Team Talks the Thrill of Ruining the Things We Love Through Horror Fiction

0

If you’re looking for a show that envelopes you in a twisted world of wish-fulfillment and fantasy, look no further than AMC’s adaptation of the Joe Hill novel, NOS4A2. The show stars Ashleigh Cummings (who you should also seek out in the movie Hounds of Love) as Vic McQueen, a young woman who discovers she’s got a superpower of sorts, the ability to find lost things. Zachary Quinto‘s character, Charlie Manx, also has a special ability, but he puts his skill to use in a far more nefarious manner; Manx feeds on the souls of children and leaves their remains in a place called Christmasland. The show follows the two as their paths collide and Vic attempts to put a stop to Manx’s operation.

We’re nearing the final episodes of NOS4A2 Season 1 and the team behind the show was on the ground at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate what they’ve accomplished thus far. Just in case you’re not caught up, not to worry; this interview with Hill, Cummings, Quinto and showrunner Jami O’Brien is totally spoiler free and will hopefully leave you eager to give the show (and the book) a go! Check out the video at the top of this article to hear the group discuss the fun of taking something like Christmas and turning it into a nightmare, how they found Jahkara Smith for the role of Maggie Lee, and so much more!

The final two episodes of NOS4A2 Season 1 air on AMC on Sunday, July 28th. And once those come and go, we’ve got Season 2 to look forward to as the show was just renewed!

Zachary Quinto, Joe Hill, Ashleigh Cummings, Jami O’Brien:

What’s the ideal way to consume NOS4A2? Book before show or show before book?

Taking the stuff we love and ruining it for everyone through horror fiction.

What would their inscape and knives be?

Quinto talks about the make-up process and his favorite phase of Charlie Manx.

Cummings talks about building relationships with so many different cast members.

Quinto and Cummings on the smaller details of the make-up process; the complications of having long nails.

How they found Jahkara Smith for the role of Maggie Lee.

