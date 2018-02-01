Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

‘November’ Trailer Reveals Visually Stunning, Creepy, and Weird AF Horror Film

by      February 1, 2018

0

november-slice

Oscilloscope has released the trailer for the upcoming horror film November, and it’s terrifyingly creepy. Set in 19th century Estonia, the film revolves around a peasant girl who longs for a village boy, who himself longs for a visiting German baroness. Matters are complicated by the fact that the world is populated by spirits, werewolves, plagues, and the devil himself.

Directed by Rainer Sarnet, the film looks absolutely gorgeous and indeed won Best Cinematography at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. It’s presented in stunning black and white, which makes the surrealism of what’s actually going on all the more intriguing. And boy does this thing look surreal.

Check out the creepy trailer below and good luck getting these images out of your head. November opens in New York City on February 23rd and in Los Angeles on March 2nd.

Related Content
Previous Article
'Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell’: First Images Surface and Burt Gummer…
Next Article
'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Artwork Reveals the Half-Shelled Heroes
Tags

Latest News