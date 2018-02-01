‘November’ Trailer Reveals Visually Stunning, Creepy, and Weird AF Horror Film

0

Oscilloscope has released the trailer for the upcoming horror film November, and it’s terrifyingly creepy. Set in 19th century Estonia, the film revolves around a peasant girl who longs for a village boy, who himself longs for a visiting German baroness. Matters are complicated by the fact that the world is populated by spirits, werewolves, plagues, and the devil himself.

Directed by Rainer Sarnet, the film looks absolutely gorgeous and indeed won Best Cinematography at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. It’s presented in stunning black and white, which makes the surrealism of what’s actually going on all the more intriguing. And boy does this thing look surreal.

Check out the creepy trailer below and good luck getting these images out of your head. November opens in New York City on February 23rd and in Los Angeles on March 2nd.