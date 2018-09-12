Brighten Up Your Day with Colorful New ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Character Posters

0

Disney has added some whimsical color to your day with new character posters for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Directed by Lasse Hallstrom (Chocolat) and Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger), the twist on the classic ballet tale takes place in mysterious parallel world, one that is home to Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets. When Clara (Mackenzie Foy) enters the titular fourth realm, she ends up taking on the tyrannical Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) in order to find a way home. These central characters and many more are featured in the new posters below.

The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Misty Copeland, Miranda Hart, Eugenio Derbez, Jack Whitehall, and Ellie Bamber. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opens in theaters on November 2, 2018.

Check out all the colorful new character posters below, following the official synopsis:

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and featuring a special performance by Misty Copeland, Disney’s new holiday feature film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is directed by Lasse Hallström and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale. In theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.

