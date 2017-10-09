Best Cosplay at NYCC 2017: 150+ Images of Superheroes, Cartoon Characters and More

0

With New York Comic-Con 2017 having officially wrapped last night, tons of people packed the annual con dressed as their favorite characters. Everywhere you looked there were wildly different costumes: characters from TV shows, feature films, comic books, and anime. While I was on the convention floor and walking around outside, I made a point to snap as many pictures of cosplay as possible.

So if you’re into checking out cosplay, below you’ll find over 150 images featuring costumes inspired by Star Wars, Deadpool, Spider-Man, Kingpin, Mario, Lord of the Rings, Rick & Morty, The Walking Dead, Flash, Arrow, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Thor, Superman, Back to the Future, Game of Thrones, X-Men, Batman v Superman, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Dodgeball, Joker, Groot, and many more.

Click on any of the following images to open a hi-res version in a new tab: