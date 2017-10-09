Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Best Cosplay at NYCC 2017: 150+ Images of Superheroes, Cartoon Characters and More

by      October 9, 2017

0

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

With New York Comic-Con 2017 having officially wrapped last night, tons of people packed the annual con dressed as their favorite characters. Everywhere you looked there were wildly different costumes: characters from TV shows, feature films, comic books, and anime. While I was on the convention floor and walking around outside, I made a point to snap as many pictures of cosplay as possible.

So if you’re into checking out cosplay, below you’ll find over 150 images featuring costumes inspired by Star WarsDeadpoolSpider-Man, Kingpin, Mario, Lord of the RingsRick & MortyThe Walking DeadFlashArrow, Star TrekDoctor Who, Thor, Superman, Back to the FutureGame of ThronesX-MenBatman v SupermanIron ManGuardians of the GalaxyDodgeball, Joker, Groot, and many more.

For all of our NYCC coverage, be sure to click here.

Click on any of the following images to open a hi-res version in a new tab:

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

cosplay-nycc-2017-images

Image via Steve Weintraub

 

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals New Episode Titles
Next Article
Hulk and Thor Catch Up in First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Clip
Tags

Television