Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Collider Is the Exclusive Livestream Partner for NYCC 2017 Panels

by      October 3, 2017

0

new-york-comic-con-slice

We at Collider are happy to announce that we’re partnering with ReedPOP, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events, to serve as the exclusive livestreaming home for a bevy of New York Comic-Con 2017 panels. We’ll be streaming panels from the Javits Main Stage Presented by AT&T, Room 1A06, and at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and in addition to panels fans will also get to enjoy plenty of NYCC-themed Collider Video content, including Collider News from the show floor.

The preliminary streaming schedule is below, with more announcements to come.

  • Thursday, 10/5 at 12:45pmDirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
  • Thursday, 10/5 at 6pmAmerican Gods with Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber and Yetide Badaki
  • Friday, 10/6 at 10:30am– BBC America Presents: Peter Capaldi Spotlight
  • Friday, 10/6 at 12pmPacific Rim Uprising
  • Friday, 10/6 at 2pm– Rooster Teeth’s RWBY
  • Saturday, 10/7 at 12pm– Freeform’s Super SCI-FI Q&A Panel with Shadowhunters and Beyond
  • Saturday, 10/7 at 7:45pm– AMC’s The Walking Dead

Be sure to check Collider.com and our YouTube page all throughout New York Comic-Con 2017 for this exclusive streaming content, breaking news, and tons of panel coverage straight from the NYCC floor. New York Comic-Con runs from October 5-8th.

the-walking-dead-season-8-poster

 

pacific-rim-uprising-poster

Image via Legendary

Related Content
Watch Now
Previous Article
Idris Elba and Kate Winslet on Why ‘The Mountains Between Us’ Was…
Next Article
Nicolas Cage Gets His Face on Japanese Snack Food
Tags

Television