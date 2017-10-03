Collider Is the Exclusive Livestream Partner for NYCC 2017 Panels

0

We at Collider are happy to announce that we’re partnering with ReedPOP, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events, to serve as the exclusive livestreaming home for a bevy of New York Comic-Con 2017 panels. We’ll be streaming panels from the Javits Main Stage Presented by AT&T, Room 1A06, and at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and in addition to panels fans will also get to enjoy plenty of NYCC-themed Collider Video content, including Collider News from the show floor.

The preliminary streaming schedule is below, with more announcements to come.

Thursday, 10/5 at 12:45pm – Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Thursday, 10/5 at 6pm – American Gods with Ricky Whittle, Pablo Schreiber and Yetide Badaki

Friday, 10/6 at 10:30am – BBC America Presents: Peter Capaldi Spotlight

Friday, 10/6 at 12pm – Pacific Rim Uprising

Friday, 10/6 at 2pm – Rooster Teeth’s RWBY

Saturday, 10/7 at 12pm – Freeform’s Super SCI-FI Q&A Panel with Shadowhunters and Beyond

Saturday, 10/7 at 7:45pm– AMC’s The Walking Dead

Be sure to check Collider.com and our YouTube page all throughout New York Comic-Con 2017 for this exclusive streaming content, breaking news, and tons of panel coverage straight from the NYCC floor. New York Comic-Con runs from October 5-8th.