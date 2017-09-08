Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

New York Comic-Con 2017 Schedule Includes ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’, ‘Punisher’, and ‘RWBY’

by      September 8, 2017

0

new-york-comic-con-2017-schedule

Convention season may be coming to a close but it’s going to end with a bang at New York Comic-Con 2017! The early October event is set to play host to some big titles like Pacific Rim Uprising and Marvel’s Punisher, but there’s much, much more to check out over the four-day convention. Are you going to be in attendance? If so, you’ll be happy to hear the full schedule has now been revealed.

If you’re looking for movies and TV, you’re in luck! Lore, American Gods, The Man in the High Castleand AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will be in attendance. Also showing up are Marvel’s Runaways, Hulu and Seth Rogen‘s Future ManThe Orville and Star Trek: Discovery.

nycc-2017-punisher

Image via Marvel

Special guests like Robert KirkmanTara StrongSeth MacFarlaneTa-Nehisi CoatesMichael RookerKevin SmithBruce Campbell, and many more will also be in attendance. It’s a can’t-miss event that features something for just about everyone.

For example, are you an animation fan? Here are some of the things you’ll see!

And if you’re looking for Collider-specific content, our video team will be there in a big way! Here’s their schedule:

  • Thursday 10/5 – Comic Book Shopping Live 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM in Room 1A18
  • Friday 10/6 – Collider Heroes: NYCC Edition! 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM in Room 1A24
  • Saturday 10/7 – Collider Movie Talk 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM in Room 1A21

Check out a sampling of the schedule below and head over to NYCC 2017’s main page for the full schedule:

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Home Again’s Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, & Pico Alexander on Starting Out…
Next Article
'Rebel in the Rye’: Danny Strong, Nicholas Hoult on the Lasting Influence…
Tags

Now Trending

Television