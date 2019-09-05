NYCC 2019: Hulu, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Announce Panel Line-Ups

0

The New York Comic-Con 2019 panel line-ups have started rolling in and boy, there’s a wealth of goodness in this first wave of announcements. Hulu and Netflix are the first of the streamers to announce their panels into addition to Warner Bros.’ Home Entertainment division and WarnerMedia, who will be presenting panels based on shows from their TBS, TNT, and truTV channels.

Among the exciting slate of panels that we know about so far are presentations for Hulu’s Castle Rock and Netflix’s Big Mouth. Among the Castle Rock panel highlights is a screening of the season 2 premiere which will be followed up by a discussion featuring the season’s new cast members including Lizzy Caplan, Elsie Fisher, and Tim Robbins. Meanwhile, Big Mouth‘s third season is on the horizon, so it’s no surprise Netflix wants to liven things up with a panel on it at NYCC. Attendees can expect what will no doubt be the liveliest panel discussion with series creator and star Nick Kroll and additional cast members. Dare we hope John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein make an appearance? Either way, these panels — in addition to the others announced — sound like a whole heck of a lot of fun. And this is just the first wave of announcements, too. Who knows what panels will be confirmed next!

The convention fun kicks off on Thursday, October 3 and runs through Sunday, October 6 at the Javits Center in New York City. Below is the complete list (so far!) of the panels coming to NYCC 2019: