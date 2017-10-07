This Week in Animation News: New York Comic-Con 2017 Edition!

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

While New York Comic Con is rolling on–and there’s a lot of animated news coming out of that convention–there are some updates and new stories to bring you this week. Like a new anime film Batman Ninja (what?!) heading to Blu-ray next year, the video celebration of Cartoon Network’s 25th anniversary, and the arrival of Despicable Me 3 and Leap! on Blu-ray as well.

We’ve also got some spooky Halloween treats (no ricks) like a trio of animated “Haunted Mansion” shorts from stop-motion studio Stoopid Buddy, a clip from Disney’s Tangled: The Series, the first image from Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3, and the theatrical return of Hayao Miyazaki‘s Spirited Away. There’s also details of Coco‘s soundtrack, available soon!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!