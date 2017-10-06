NYCC: Livestream Friday’s Panels for ‘LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2’, ‘Drunk History’ and More

0

The 2017 New York Comic-Con is underway! As we previously reported, Collider is the exclusive livestream partner for the convention, and we’ll be live streaming panels from the Javits Main Stage Presented by AT&T, Room 1A06, and at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the videos above and below you can see the day’s schedule of events (all times Eastern):

NYCC Main Stage

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM – Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Fairy Tail: Live-Sketch + Q&A w/ Hiro Mashima

4:15 PM – 5:15 PM – First Look: Gotham By Gaslight

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – DC Doomsday Clock w/ Geoff Johns



Javits Center Room 1A06

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Smosh Games

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Hulu and Seth Rogen ’s Future Man

’s 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Legend of Zelda Manga w/ Akira Himekawa

Manga w/ 5:15 PM – 7:30 PM – The President Show and Drunk History

Theatre at Madison Square Garden

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM – BBC America Presents: Peter Capaldi Spotlight

Spotlight 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Pacific Rim Uprising

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Rooster Teeth’s RWBY

Friday’s got a nice diversity of major panels. Obviously, the biggest panel on the day is Pacific Rim Uprising, and I’ll be interested to see how that panel addresses the difference between the sequel and Guillermo del Toro’s original. The film arrives early next year, so right now this is a big step in setting up people’s expectations.

But even if Pacific Rim isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty of other interesting stuff like panels for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, the amusing Future Man, the popular animated series RWBY, and more.

In addition to these panels, the Collider Video crew will be on hand to report breaking news, give their thoughts on plenty of panels, conduct interviews and more. If you couldn’t make it out to NYCC this year, there’s no need to worry. We’ve got you covered.

Be sure to check Collider.com and our YouTube page all throughout New York Comic-Con 2017 for this exclusive streaming content, breaking news, and tons of panel coverage straight from the NYCC floor. New York Comic-Con runs from October 5-8th.