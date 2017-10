0

On this episode of Heroes (October 10, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Ashley Victoria Robinson and John Rocha to recap the 2017 New York Comic Con news and announcements from the world of Heroes and Villains:

The Punisher panel being cancelled

The Gifted panel review

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. panel review

Favorite comic book news to come out of NYCC