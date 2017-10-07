NYCC: Livestream Saturday’s Panels for ‘Walking Dead’, ‘Shannara Chronicles’, and More

0

An eventful New York Comic-Con 2017 is in full swing, and Collider is the exclusive livestreaming partner alongside ReedPOP entertainment, which means you can stream a bevy of great NYCC panels live throughout the day today. We’ll be streaming panels from the Javits Main Stage Presented by AT&T, Room 1A06, and The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and the lineup for Saturday, October 7th is pretty stacked.

Today’s events are TV-focused, as we’ve got panels for shows like The Walking Dead and the wildly popular animated series Voltron Legendary Defender. Cast and creators from these shows will be taking the New York Comic-Con stages to answer fan questions, tease what’s ahead in the new seasons, and address some of the biggest events of the most recent seasons of their shows. So if you’re a casual fan or a diehard, you’ll no doubt find something interesting to watch.

Check out the videos above, and below you can see the day’s schedule of events (all times are Eastern):

Main Stage

11:00am – 12:00pm – DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender

12:45pm – 1:45pm – An Hour with Adam Savage

2:30pm – 3:30pm – Twisted Toonz

4:15pm – 5:15pm – Psych Reunion and Movie Sneak Peek

Reunion and Movie Sneak Peek 8:00pm – 10:00pm – NYCC Eastern Championships of Cosplay

Room 1A06

11:00am – 12:00pm – Amazon’s The Tick

12:15pm – 1:15pm – The Shannara Chronicles (Spike TV)

(Spike TV) 4:00pm – 5:15pm – Freeform’s Siren

The Theater at Madison Square Garden

12:00pm – 1:30pm – Freeform’s Shadowhunters and Beyond

and 7:45pm – 8:45pm – AMC’s The Walking Dead

For even more, including exclusive interviews from our suite at NYCC 2017, check out our YouTube channel. And to catch up on all of Collider.com’s continuing New York Comic-Con 2017 coverage, click here.