NYCC: Livestream Sunday’s Panels for ‘The X-Files’, ‘The Gifted’ & ‘Batman vs. Two-Face’

0

New York Comic-Con 2017 is about to wrap today, but you can still enjoy the day’s events! Collider is the exclusive livestreaming partner alongside ReedPOP entertainment, and we’re continuing to bring you great NYCC panels live throughout the day today. We’ll be streaming panels from the Javits Main Stage Presented by AT&T and the lineup for Sunday, October 8th is a solid closing chapter, especially if you like animation.

Batman fans will find a lot to like, including the world premiere of the Batman vs. Two-Face feature and a 25th anniversary celebration of Batman: The Animated Series. Don’t worry, Marvel fans, there’s a Marvel Animation panel for you, too, as well as a “Women of Marvel” presentation after that. Anime fans will also be treated to panels from Funimation and then Kodansha Comics to end the day. In the live-action TV department, The X-Files and The Gifted make their Sunday convention appearance.

Check out the videos above, and below you can see the day’s schedule of events (all times are Eastern):

Main Stage

10:30 AM – 12:15 PM – World Premiere of Batman vs Two-Face

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM - The X-Files

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM – The Gifted

4:15 PM – 5:15 PM – Batman: The Animated Series 25th Anniversary

While only the Main Stage will have a livestream today, if you’re in attendance at NYCC, be sure to check out the other awesome programming on tap today!

Room 1A06

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Marvel Animation Presents

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Funimation Favorites

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM – Women of Marvel

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Kodansha Comics featuring Fairy Tail and Sailor Moon

For even more, including exclusive interviews from our suite at NYCC 2017, check out our YouTube channel. And to catch up on all of Collider.com’s continuing New York Comic-Con 2017 coverage, click here.

Was this your first time attending NYCC or watching over our Livestream? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Feel free to share suggestions, reactions, and experiences in the comments below!