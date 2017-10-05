NYCC: Livestream Thursday’s Panels for ‘American Gods’, Michael Rooker, and More

0

The 2017 New York Comic-Con is underway! As we previously reported, Collider is the exclusive livestream partner for the convention, and we’ll be live streaming panels from the Javits Main Stage Presented by AT&T, Room 1A06, and at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the videos above and below you can see the day’s schedule of events (all times Eastern):

Main Stage

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM – First Look: Batman Ninja

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Michael Rooker Spotlight

Spotlight 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM – DC Universe Original Movies 10th Anniversary

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – American Gods

Javits Center Room 1A06

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – The Watcher in the Woods Reimagined

Reimagined 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM – Tara Strong Spotlight

Spotlight 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Todd McFarlane Talk

Talk 2:45 PM – 3:45 PM – Artemis w/ Andy Weir and Rosario Dawson

w/ and 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM – The Official VIZ Media Panels

5:15 PM – 6:15 PM – Child’s Play / Cult of Chucky Panels

/ Panels 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Replicas w/ Keanu Reeves

w/ 7:45 PM – 8:45 PM – The Death of Stalin

The big panels on the day definitely look like American Gods, Todd McFarlane (if there’s an audience Q&A, he’s definitely getting asked about the new Spawn movie), a possible first look at Replicas, and the hilarious The Death of Stalin, which may seem like a bit of an outlier (the film was based on a graphic novel, so it’s not completely out of bounds), but I hope that people tune in to that one because the film is great.

In addition to these panels, the Collider Video crew will be on hand to report breaking news, give their thoughts on plenty of panels, conduct interviews and more. If you couldn’t make it out to NYCC this year, there’s no need to worry. We’ve got you covered.

Be sure to check and our YouTube page all throughout New York Comic-Con 2017 for this exclusive streaming content, breaking news, and tons of panel coverage straight from the NYCC floor. New York Comic-Con runs from October 5-8th.