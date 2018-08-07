NYFF Lineup Includes ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

0

The fall film festival season is shaping up nicely. Following the Venice and TIFF lineups, the New York Film Festival has announced the films that will be screening in New York next month, and it’s an impressive lineup. It’s also, however, very indicative of just how competitive the festival season has become, as films like Alfonso Cuaron’s ROMA, the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk will all be premiering elsewhere before screening at New York.

It’s a great lineup regardless, however, and it also includes Ida filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski’s new film Cold War, Claire Denis’ highly anticipated sci-fi effort High Life, and Paul Dano’s directorial debut Wildlife. Yorgos Lanthimos’ excellent-looking The Favourite is the opening night film.

Check out the full NYFF 2018 lineup below. The New York Film Festival runs from September 28th to October 14th.

Opening Night

The Favourite

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Centerpiece

ROMA

Dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Closing Night

At Eternity’s Gate

Dir. Julian Schnabel

3 Faces

Dir. Jafar Panahi

Asako I & II

Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Ash Is Purest White

Dir. Jia Zhangke

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Burning

Dir. Lee Chang-dong

Cold War

Dir. Paweł Pawlikowski

A Faithful Man/L’Homme fidèle

Dir. Louis Garrel

A Family Tour

Dir. Ying Liang

La Flor

Dir. Mariano Llinás

Grass

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice

Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Her Smell

Dir. Alex Ross Perry

High Life

Dir. Claire Denis

Hotel by the River

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

If Beale Street Could Talk

Dir. Barry Jenkins

The Image Book/Le Livre d’image

Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

In My Room

Dir. Ulrich Köhler

Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Dir. Bi Gan

Monrovia, Indiana

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Non-Fiction

Dir. Olivier Assayas

Private Life

Dir. Tamara Jenkins

RAY & LIZ

Dir. Richard Billingham

Shoplifters

Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Sorry Angel

Dir. Christophe Honoré

Too Late to Die Young

Dir. Dominga Sotomayor

Transit

Dir. Christian Petzold

Wildlife

Dir. Paul Dano