NYFF Lineup Includes ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

The fall film festival season is shaping up nicely. Following the Venice and TIFF lineups, the New York Film Festival has announced the films that will be screening in New York next month, and it’s an impressive lineup. It’s also, however, very indicative of just how competitive the festival season has become, as films like Alfonso Cuaron’s ROMA, the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk will all be premiering elsewhere before screening at New York.
It’s a great lineup regardless, however, and it also includes Ida filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski’s new film Cold War, Claire Denis’ highly anticipated sci-fi effort High Life, and Paul Dano’s directorial debut Wildlife. Yorgos Lanthimos’ excellent-looking The Favourite is the opening night film.
Check out the full NYFF 2018 lineup below. The New York Film Festival runs from September 28th to October 14th.
Opening Night
The Favourite
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Centerpiece
ROMA
Dir. Alfonso Cuarón
Closing Night
At Eternity’s Gate
Dir. Julian Schnabel
3 Faces
Dir. Jafar Panahi
Asako I & II
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Ash Is Purest White
Dir. Jia Zhangke
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
Burning
Dir. Lee Chang-dong
Cold War
Dir. Paweł Pawlikowski
A Faithful Man/L’Homme fidèle
Dir. Louis Garrel
A Family Tour
Dir. Ying Liang
La Flor
Dir. Mariano Llinás
Grass
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher
Her Smell
Dir. Alex Ross Perry
High Life
Dir. Claire Denis
Hotel by the River
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
If Beale Street Could Talk
Dir. Barry Jenkins
The Image Book/Le Livre d’image
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard
In My Room
Dir. Ulrich Köhler
Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Dir. Bi Gan
Monrovia, Indiana
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
Non-Fiction
Dir. Olivier Assayas
Private Life
Dir. Tamara Jenkins
RAY & LIZ
Dir. Richard Billingham
Shoplifters
Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Sorry Angel
Dir. Christophe Honoré
Too Late to Die Young
Dir. Dominga Sotomayor
Transit
Dir. Christian Petzold
Wildlife
Dir. Paul Dano