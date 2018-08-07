Facebook Messenger

NYFF Lineup Includes ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

by      August 7, 2018

the-ballad-of-buster-scruggs-slice

The fall film festival season is shaping up nicely. Following the Venice and TIFF lineups, the New York Film Festival has announced the films that will be screening in New York next month, and it’s an impressive lineup. It’s also, however, very indicative of just how competitive the festival season has become, as films like Alfonso Cuaron’s ROMA, the Coen BrothersThe Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Barry JenkinsIf Beale Street Could Talk will all be premiering elsewhere before screening at New York.

It’s a great lineup regardless, however, and it also includes Ida filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski’s new film Cold War, Claire Denis’ highly anticipated sci-fi effort High Life, and Paul Dano’s directorial debut Wildlife. Yorgos Lanthimos’ excellent-looking The Favourite is the opening night film.

Check out the full NYFF 2018 lineup below. The New York Film Festival runs from September 28th to October 14th.

rachel-weisz-the-favourite

Image via Fox Searchlight

Opening Night
The Favourite
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Centerpiece
ROMA
Dir. Alfonso Cuarón

Closing Night
At Eternity’s Gate
Dir. Julian Schnabel

3 Faces
Dir. Jafar Panahi

Asako I & II
Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Ash Is Purest White
Dir. Jia Zhangke

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Dir. Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Burning
Dir. Lee Chang-dong

Cold War
Dir. Paweł Pawlikowski

cold-war-image-2

Photo by Lukasz Bak/Image via Amazon Studios

A Faithful Man/L’Homme fidèle
Dir. Louis Garrel

A Family Tour
Dir. Ying Liang

La Flor
Dir. Mariano Llinás

Grass
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Happy as Lazzaro/Lazzaro felice
Dir. Alice Rohrwacher

Her Smell
Dir. Alex Ross Perry

High Life
Dir. Claire Denis

Hotel by the River
Dir. Hong Sangsoo

If Beale Street Could Talk
Dir. Barry Jenkins

The Image Book/Le Livre d’image
Dir. Jean-Luc Godard

In My Room
Dir. Ulrich Köhler

Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Dir. Bi Gan

Monrovia, Indiana
Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Non-Fiction
Dir. Olivier Assayas

Private Life
Dir. Tamara Jenkins

if-beale-street-could-talk

Image via Annapurna Pictures

RAY & LIZ
Dir. Richard Billingham

Shoplifters
Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Sorry Angel
Dir. Christophe Honoré

Too Late to Die Young
Dir. Dominga Sotomayor

Transit
Dir. Christian Petzold

Wildlife
Dir. Paul Dano

wildlife-poster

