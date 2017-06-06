New Oats Studios Trailer Further Reveals Neill Blomkamp’s Terrifying Sci-Fi Shorts

0

A new trailer has been unveiled for Oats Studios Experimental Short Films: Volume 1, giving us a longer look at the latest project from filmmaker Neill Blomkamp. The director behind District 9 and Elysium has directed three 20-minute short films that will be released for free on YouTube. At the same time, a paid version of the same film can be purchased over on Steam, which will include additional assets like concept art, 3D models, VFX content, and more. This is notable since Blomkamp first burst onto the scene with his stunning use of VFX in District 9, and he’s back at it with more incredible (and incredibly terrifying) imagery in these new short films.

The aim of this is to see if there’s enough interest for a Volume 2, then after that who knows—maybe one of the short films will be adapted into a feature-length film. This is an interesting way to see Blomkamp expanding his horizons. On the heels of his divisive Chappie, the filmmaker was developing a sequel to Aliens that would have brought Sigourney Weaver and Michael Biehn back, but that movie was scuttled when Ridley Scott opted to forge ahead with Alien: Covenant and remain that sole voice making Alien movies at the moment. With no other (official) films on the horizon for Blomkamp, it appears he’s now focused on creating his own short form content.

Check out the full trailer for Oats Studios Experimental Short Films: Volume 1 below, and keep your eyes peeled for Weaver—she’s in there! The first 20-minute short film will be released on June 21st.