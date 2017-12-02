This Week in Animation: This Obama-Biden Animated Series Is the Escape We Need Now

0

There’s a lot of news to get through this week, so make sure to scroll all the way through to see what catches your eye. Of course, Barry & Joe: The Animated Series probably got your attention, and yes, it is about the time-traveling adventures of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. (And if you like contributing to crowd-funding campaigns for animation, you might also want to check out the ongoing Goblins effort!) Another animated series you may have heard of, by the name of Attack on Titan, leaves its mark on an upcoming Japan Crate, which includes unique collectible art for diehard fans out there. Oh and if it’s holiday programming you’re looking for, definitely check out Boomerang’s updated December schedule!

On the movie side of things, you can get caught up on the filmmaking career of Your Name director Makoto Shinkai in a new profile video. Then, be sure to check out the new trailer and poster for the amazing film Birdboy: The Forgotten Children, arriving in U.S. theaters in just a couple of weeks. Speaking of theaters, Crunchyroll and Ellation are bringing Black Clover to the big screen for just a few days as part of their “Movie Night”, so be sure to get your tickets ASAP!

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!