Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Jedi Council: Should an Obi-Wan Kenobi or Lando Movie Shoot First?

by      May 18, 2018

0

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Joshua Jovenshire discuss the following:

  • TMZ is reporting that a newly released production bulletin shows that an Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story with Stephen Daldry listed as the director.
  • In an interview with Premiere France, it appeared that Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that a Lando Calrissian standalone movie was in the works. But later, Lucasfilm and Kennedy issued a clarification that this was not correct and blamed it on an incorrect translation.
  • Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars Celebration take place from April 11-15, 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
  • In an interview with Indiewire, Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan described firing Phil Lord and Chris Miller from the project as “excruciating.”
  • As part of the Kering Women in Motion talks, Emilia Clarke revealed that going from Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Ron Howard on Solo: A Star Wars Story was “this kind of ‘what are we doing’ to a place of such ease and comfort and fun.”
  • During an EW interview with Alden Ehrenreich, Harrison Ford crashed the interview and playfully told the Alden to “Get out of my chair. Get out of my life.”
  • In an interview with the Nerdist’s Dan Casey on the Solo: A Star Wars Story red carpet premiere, Jon Favreau revealed that his Star Wars TV series will be set 7 year after the Battle of Yavin.
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II released all the information for their Han Solo season patch that offers extensive changes to the game.
  • The panel reviews Star Wars: Thrawn #4.
  • Twitter and Facebook Questions
solo-a-star-wars-story-alden-ehrenreich-chewie

Image via Lucasfilm

Related Content
Previous Article
'ThunderCats' Making a Comeback in a Sillier, More Cartoonish Style
Next Article
The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now
Tags

Latest News