Jedi Council: Should an Obi-Wan Kenobi or Lando Movie Shoot First?

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Joshua Jovenshire discuss the following:
- TMZ is reporting that a newly released production bulletin shows that an Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story with Stephen Daldry listed as the director.
- In an interview with Premiere France, it appeared that Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that a Lando Calrissian standalone movie was in the works. But later, Lucasfilm and Kennedy issued a clarification that this was not correct and blamed it on an incorrect translation.
- Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars Celebration take place from April 11-15, 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
- The panel discusses the reaction to the May 15th screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story at Cannes.
- In an interview with Indiewire, Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan described firing Phil Lord and Chris Miller from the project as “excruciating.”
- As part of the Kering Women in Motion talks, Emilia Clarke revealed that going from Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Ron Howard on Solo: A Star Wars Story was “this kind of ‘what are we doing’ to a place of such ease and comfort and fun.”
- During an EW interview with Alden Ehrenreich, Harrison Ford crashed the interview and playfully told the Alden to “Get out of my chair. Get out of my life.”
- In an interview with the Nerdist’s Dan Casey on the Solo: A Star Wars Story red carpet premiere, Jon Favreau revealed that his Star Wars TV series will be set 7 year after the Battle of Yavin.
- Star Wars: Battlefront II released all the information for their Han Solo season patch that offers extensive changes to the game.
- The panel reviews Star Wars: Thrawn #4.
- Twitter and Facebook Questions