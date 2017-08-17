Star Wars: The Obi-Wan Kenobi Standalone Film Is Finally in the Works

0

The inevitable Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff movie is officially in the works. Per THR, Lucasfilm is in early talks with Billy Elliot and The Hours director Stephen Daldry to direct a standalone movie about the Jedi Master. The report makes it clear that “talks are at the earliest stages” and there is no script for the project yet. If the deal closes, Daldry would oversee the development and screenwriting process alongside the Lucasfilm team.

To address the question on everybody’s minds, it’s not yet known if Ewan McGregor will reprise his role. McGregor took over the iconic role, originated by Alec Guinness, in George Lucas‘ prequel trilogy, making his first appearance in The Phantom Menace. His voice was also used in The Force Awakens. For his part, McGregor has expressed enthusiasm for returning to the role. Last year he told us, “I’d very much like to do one too. I think the story between Episode III and Episode IV, I think there’s a story there.”

Despite being an obvious move for Lucasfilm and Disney’s non-trilogy Star Wars Stories, past rumors have suggested that the studios may have been holding off on a solo film because they still have plans for Obi-Wan in the trilogy films. There’s still the matter of Rey’s parentage to sort out and plenty of fans (including yours truly) think Obi-Wan is the most likely candidate for mystery dad.

Either way, this gives Lucasfilm plenty of time to wrap up Episode IX before the put the wheels in motion on a standalone Obi-Wan movie should that be the case. In addition to the Han Solo movie, which is currently finishing up filming under the direction of newly appointed helmer Ron Howard, Lucasfilm is also said to be developing possible standalone films for Yoda and Boba Fett.