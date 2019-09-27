Ewan McGregor’s ‘Obi-Wan’ TV Series Finds Its Director in ‘The Mandalorian’ Alum Deborah Chow

0

There’s a galactic crap-ton of content coming your way when Disney+ debuts in November, but perhaps nothing that’s been more highly anticipated for so long than the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. The actor will, of course, be reprising the young Jedi role he played in all three of George Lucas‘ Star Wars prequels, but the latest bit of info reveals who’ll be sitting in the director’s chair: StarWars.com reports Deborah Chow has landed the job to direct the show, which will be somewhere around six to eight episodes long. Hossein Amini (The Alienist) wrote the series.

Chow is already no stranger to the galaxy far, far away, having already directed episodes of the streaming service’s other live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Before that, the director proved she’s more than capable to take on genre storytelling, working on episodes of Jessica Jones, Mr. Robot, American Gods, Lost in Space, and Better Call Saul.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy released a statement:

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

Disney officially announced the Obi-Wan series at this year’s D23 presentation, where McGregor revealed filming is expected to begin in 2020. The show will be set eight years after Revenge of the Sith and eleven years before A New Hope, which places the story somewhere right in the middle of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Confused? We have a rundown of the entire Star Wars timeline right here.

