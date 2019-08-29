Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series Takes Place Eight Years After ‘Revenge of the Sith’

0

Last week at D23, Disney finally confirmed possibly the most oft-rumored project of all time: Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of Ob-Wan Kenobi for a live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. Kathleen Kennedy noted that all the scripts were written and production would be ready to kick off next year while an official timeline graphic vaguely set the show during the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story. But a new tidbit from The Star Wars Show gets a little bit more specific, revealing that the Obi-Wan series takes place eight years after Revenge of the Sith, so eleven years before A New Hope.

First off, Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to have to see. some. shit. for Ewan McGregor to age into desert hermit Alec Guinness in 11 years. But for those of you out there frantically crunching the numbers, here are a few intriguing facts about that specific timeline: Luke Skywalker would be eight-years-old during the Kenobi TV show—roughly the same age as Anakin Skywalker when he first met Obi-Wan—so congrats in advance to Jacob Tremblay. The Solo connection is a bit murkier; this exact date would set the show during Solo, but in the middle of that gap when Han (Alden Ehrenreich) is working for the Empire and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) still owns the Millennium Falcon.

Of course, that means the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate is lurking about, hinting at possible appearances by Emilia Clarke‘s Qi’Ra or Paul Bettany‘s Dryden Vos. (Dude is around filming WandaVision anyway!) It’s also completely possible we’ll get a Darth Maul appearance. You may recall the horn-headed Sith murdered Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) in The Phantom Menace and Obi-Wan promptly returned the favor by chopping him in half, but Solo brought Maul back with a fresh pair of robot legs. Worth noting, though, that Obi-Wan and Darth Maul already tussled for the second time in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, which is considered canon.

I suppose all will be revealed when the series hits Disney+, likely in 2021. For more on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Disney+’s other Star Wars offerings, check out the links below: