Jedi Council: Ewan McGregor Says No Obi-Wan Movie in the Works

by      August 16, 2018

On today’s Jedi Council (August 16th, 2018), Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • In an interview with the Express, Ewan McGregor says they are no plans to make an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie.
  • According to the Express, a Star Wars: Episode IX leak seems to confirm that the Knights of Ren will play a bigger role in the movie that in the previous two installments.
  • The first excerpt from the Solo: A Star Wars Story novelization was released that includes new elements and deleted scenes.
  • The panel reviews Poe Dameron #30 and Beckett #1.
  • Twitter and Facebook Questions.
Image via Disney / Lucasfilm

Image via Disney / Lucasfilm

