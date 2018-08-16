Jedi Council: Ewan McGregor Says No Obi-Wan Movie in the Works

On today’s Jedi Council (August 16th, 2018), Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- In an interview with the Express, Ewan McGregor says they are no plans to make an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie.
- Mark Hamill tells Entertainment Weekly that he had a whole list of ideas for Luke Skywalker between Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
- According to the Express, a Star Wars: Episode IX leak seems to confirm that the Knights of Ren will play a bigger role in the movie that in the previous two installments.
- The first excerpt from the Solo: A Star Wars Story novelization was released that includes new elements and deleted scenes.
- In an interview with IGN, Dave Filoni discusses how Star Wars Rebels Season 4 nearly ended and what the revival of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars will look like.
- The panel reviews Poe Dameron #30 and Beckett #1.
- Twitter and Facebook Questions.