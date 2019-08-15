Rumor: Ewan McGregor Has Signed on to Lead an Obi-Wan Series for Disney+

0

It’s a slow news day and with radio silence on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, people are desperate for any Star Wars info they can find. Cinelinx is reporting that rumor that Ewan McGregor has signed on to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Disney+ series.

You may recall that an Obi-wan movie was on the horizon a couple years ago with Stephen Daldry (The Hours) on board to direct and McGregor presumed to return to play the Jedi Master. However, when Solo: A Star Wars Story flopped (or at least flopped relative to expectations), Disney put the kibosh on all spinoffs including Obi-wan and a planned Boba Fett movie directed by James Mangold.

For their part, Cinelinx claims that Ewan McGregor isn’t just in talks, but has literally signed onto return, which is strange since you’d suspect the trades to have that kind of info. Cinelinx notes that Disney was able to keep their Shang-Chi casting under wraps, but I’d counter that Simu Liu is an unknown actor playing a less-famous character, so it was easier to keep the information contained. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that McGregor will star in an Obi-wan series for Disney+, and it’s the kind of thing that sounds true. It’s an established character played by a movie star who has expressed interest in the past of returning to the role, and it’s a way to further bolster the Disney+ streaming service. And hey, D23 is right around the corner, so wouldn’t that be well-timed for an announcement?

But just because something sounds correct, that doesn’t make it correct. When we reached out to Disney, they were unsurprisingly mum about the whole issue. My issue with this rumor is that—it’s a rumor, one that seems designed to cater for fans desperate for information. And maybe it will turn out to be true, in which case, kudos to Cinelinx for breaking the story. But right now, I’m taking this with a grain of salt, and if it does turn out there’s more of Obi-wan’s story on the way, I’m really not all that interested.