Movie Review Talk: Scott Mantz & Guests Review ‘Ocean’s 8′, ‘Hereditary’, and ‘Hotel Artemis’

Welcome to your very first episode of Review Talk hosted by Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Jenna Busch and Carla Renata are discussing three new releases – Ocean’s 8, Hereditary and Hotel Artemis.

Ocean’s 8 stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean. After five years, eight months and 12 days in prison, she’s free and ready to pull off a heist she’s been planning her entire time behind bars. In order to make it happen, she puts together the ultimate team that includes characters played by Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina.

Hereditary is the latest from A24. After a buzz-building run on the festival circuit, it’s finally time for the Ari Aster directed film to terrify audiences nationwide. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The movie stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro.

Hotel Artemis marks the feature directorial debut of Iron Man 3 writer, Drew Pearce. This one is set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles and stars Jodie Foster as The Nurse who runs a members-only hospital for criminals. She’s joined by an all-star cast including Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.