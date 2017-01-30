The ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cast Takes the Subway in First Official Image

0

Although the film is still 18 months away, Warner Bros. has released the first Ocean’s 8 image online. Sandra Bullock plays Danny Ocean’s sister, and with the help of her right-hand woman (Cate Blanchett), she brings together a group of thieves to steal a necklace from the Met Ball in order to frame a villainous gallery owner (Damian Lewis). The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

And the gang’s all here in this image. I’m a little surprised that they’re releasing an image so far in advance of the film’s release, but I’m grateful to have it. Ocean’s 8 is one of my most-anticipated films of 2018, and it could end up being a huge hit. While Ghostbusters suffered from man-babies whining about their precious childhood being destroyed because a reboot featured women, we can be thankful that the Ocean’s franchise doesn’t have that kind of fanbase. I assume that people who dug the Ocean’s Trilogy will be thrilled to see a cast that has three Oscar-winners (Bullock, Blanchett, Hathaway), an Oscar-nominee (Carter), an Emmy-winner (Paulson), and an Emmy-nominee (Kaling).

However, the film does have some pretty serious competition at the box office right now. Its set to open on June 8, 2018, the same day as Transformers 6. That being said, I’m pretty sure that unless they start filming tomorrow, Transformers 6 isn’t making that release date.

Check out the new Ocean’s 8 image below. Gary Ross (The Hunger Games) is directing with Steven Soderbergh on board to produce.