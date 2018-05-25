12 New High-Resolution ‘Ocean’s 8’ Images Reveal the Excellent Ensemble

0

Warner Bros. has released a slew of new high-resolution images from Ocean’s 8, the upcoming heist film from director Gary Ross (The Hunger Games). The movie is a spinoff of sorts from Steven Soderbergh’s own Ocean’s trilogy, and Soderbergh and Ross hatched the idea for this new movie together, which focuses on the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean, played by Sandra Bullock. Fresh out of prison, she assembles a squad of her own to pull off a daring heist during the Met gala.

These new images show off the terrific cast that was assembled for this film, which no doubt intends to kick off a franchise. Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, James Corden, and Richard Armitage fill out the ensemble, with Anne Hathaway playing the mark (aka the Andy Garcia role).

Ross co-wrote the script with Olivia Milch, and I’m mighty curious to see what kind of tone Ocean’s 8 strikes. For now, the optics are quite swell. Peruse the images below and click for high resolution. Ocean’s 8 opens in theaters on June 8th.