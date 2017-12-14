First Poster for ‘Ocean’s 8’ Assembles a New Team

0

Warner Bros. has released the first Ocean’s 8 poster for the upcoming spinoff film, and although it’s only tangentially related to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, it appears the suave and stylish spirit of the series is still intact. The Hunger Games and Pleasantville filmmaker Gary Ross directs the new film, which stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. When this film begins she’s fresh out of prison and assembles a team of her own to pull off a unique heist at the Met Gala.

While one may think this is simply a studio mining a popular brand for new content, Ross is actually a good friend of Soderbergh’s (Soderbergh shot second-unit on The Hunger Games) and hatched the idea for Ocean’s 8 alongside the Ocean’s 11 director, with Soderbergh also serving as a producer on this film. The idea is to jump-start a new franchise with a fresh cast, this time made up of great actresses, and so far it sounds delightful.

The cast assembled here is terrific, and I can’t wait to get a look at it all in action when we see the first trailer. That will likely debut sooner rather than later, as studios like to tout their big summer movies during the holiday season when families head out to the multiplexes together.

For now, take a look at the first Ocean’s 8 poster below. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Richard Armitage. Ocean’s 8 opens in theaters on June 8, 2018.