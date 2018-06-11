Movie Talk: ‘Solo’ Loses Top Box Office Spot to ‘Ocean’s 8′

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- THR is reporting that Isaiah Mustafa has been cast as Mike Hanlon in It: Chapter Two.
- According to box office figures, Ocean’s 8 took the top spot from Solo: A Star Wars Story with a $41.5 million opening weekend.
- Disney has announced that John Lasseter will leave the company at the end of 2018. He will, however, serve in a consulting role at the studio until then.
- Universal Pictures released the first trailer for First Man directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as famed astronaut Neil Armstrong.
- In an interview with Empire magazine, Matthew Vaughn revealed that he is working on a third Kingsman film, a spinoff movie titled Kingsman: The Great Game, an eight-hour Kingsman TV show, a Kick-Ass reboot and a solo Hit-Girl movie.
- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Halloween from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse directed by David Gordon Green and featuring the return of Jamie Lee Curtis.
