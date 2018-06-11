Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Solo’ Loses Top Box Office Spot to ‘Ocean’s 8′

by      June 11, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • THR is reporting that Isaiah Mustafa has been cast as Mike Hanlon in It: Chapter Two.
  • Disney has announced that John Lasseter will leave the company at the end of 2018. He will, however, serve in a consulting role at the studio until then.
  • Universal Pictures released the first trailer for First Man directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling as famed astronaut Neil Armstrong.
  • In an interview with Empire magazine, Matthew Vaughn revealed that he is working on a third Kingsman film, a spinoff movie titled Kingsman: The Great Game, an eight-hour Kingsman TV show, a Kick-Ass reboot and a solo Hit-Girl movie.
  • Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Halloween from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse directed by David Gordon Green and featuring the return of Jamie Lee Curtis.
  • Live twitter Questions
halloween-jamie-lee-curtis

Image via Universal Pictures / Blumhouse

Related Content
Previous Article
Geoff Johns Exiting DC; Will Write 'Green Lantern Corps'
Next Article
Microsoft’s E3 2018 Trailers: ‘Halo: Infinite’, ‘Crackdown 3’, ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’, and…
Tags

Latest News