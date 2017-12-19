First ‘Ocean’s 8′ Trailer Reveals the Star-Studded Spinoff

0

Warner Bros. has released the first Ocean’s 8 trailer for the upcoming spinoff film, and although it’s only tangentially related to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, it appears the suave and stylish spirit of the series is still intact. The Hunger Games and Pleasantville filmmaker Gary Ross directs the new film, which stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. When this film begins she’s fresh out of prison and assembles a team of her own to pull off a unique heist at the Met Gala.

While one may think this is simply a studio mining a popular brand for new content, Ross is actually a good friend of Soderbergh’s (Soderbergh shot second-unit on The Hunger Games) and hatched the idea for Ocean’s 8 alongside the Ocean’s 11 director, with Soderbergh also serving as a producer on this film. The idea is to jump-start a new franchise with a fresh cast, this time made up of great actresses, and so far it sounds delightful.

And it looks just as delightful as it sounds, with the knockout cast doing a whole lot of charming and looking utterly fabulous as they head to their Met Gala heist. It very much feels like a sibling film to Ocean’s 11, with all the easy style and star-powered charisma that made Soderbergh’s films such a joy to watch. I was already excited about this one, but the breezy trailer has easily made it one of my most anticipated in 2018.

Check out the first Ocean’s 8 trailer below. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Richard Armitage. Ocean’s 8 opens in theaters on June 8, 2018.

Here’s the official logline for Ocean’s 8: