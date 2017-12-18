First ‘Ocean’s 8′ Trailer Teaser Reveals a New Team of Thieves

0

Warner Bros. has released the first Ocean’s 8 trailer teaser for the upcoming spinoff film, with the full trailer set to arrive tomorrow. Although Ocean’s 8 is only tangentially related to Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy, it appears the suave and stylish spirit of the series is still intact. The Hunger Games and Pleasantville filmmaker Gary Ross directs the new film, which stars Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. When this film begins she’s fresh out of prison and assembles a team of her own to pull off a unique heist at the Met Gala.

The trailer teaser doesn’t reveal much, but we do get the gist that the selling point of this film will be similar to the selling point of Soderbergh’s Ocean’s 11: Watch all these great performers together in one movie, having fun. If Ross can pull off a compelling, exciting story at the same time, then one imagines this thing will be quite a success.

While you may think this is simply a studio mining a popular brand for new content, Ross is actually a good friend of Soderbergh’s (Soderbergh shot second-unit on The Hunger Games) and hatched the idea for Ocean’s 8 alongside the Ocean’s 11 director, with Soderbergh also serving as a producer on this film. The idea is to jump-start a new franchise with a fresh cast, this time made up of great actresses, and so far it sounds delightful.

Of note: There’s a shot in this trailer that seems to suggest George Clooney‘s Danny Ocean is dead, which is kind of hilarious.

Check out the Ocean’s 8 trailer teaser below and check back tomorrow for the full trailer. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Richard Armitage. Ocean’s 8 opens in theaters on June 8, 2018.